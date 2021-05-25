Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda who lost the Speakership race has revealed that he will fight Oulanyah if he continues to personalize parliament like the former speaker, Hon Rebecca Kadaga.

“If Jacob Oulanyah is going to personalize Parliament as Kadaga did, he should expect a fight from me from day one.” Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda said after he lost the Speakership race.

Ssemujju adds that he will meet the Rt Hon Speaker, Jacob Oulanyah and tell him that Parliament cant be personalised.

While speaking on NTV after the results of the speaker of the 11th Parliament had been announced, Ssemujju said he is grateful for the 15 members for voting for him. He adds that many opposition MPs voted for Kadaga because they thought she had the numbers.

“They were opportunistic that they went for Kadaga who has numbers, now that has taught them a lesson. I want to congratulate the 15 MPs who voted for me,” he said.

Ssemujju has pledged to continue serving the people of Kira Municipality who elected him as their representative in parliament.

Hon Ibrahim Ssemujju garnered 15votes, Hon Jacob Oulanyah garnered 310 votes while the former speaker of the 10th Parliament Rebecca Kadaga garnered 197 votes in the concluded speakership elections.