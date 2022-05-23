By Benjamin Jumbe

Ugandans will continue to pay heavy costs for basic commodities after President Museveni last night dampened their hopes by ruling out subsidies and tax cuts on essential goods.

This came as several stakeholders called on the government to consider offering subsidies or tax cuts on certain items imported as raw materials for various products.

The president who was addressing the nation last evening on the current state of affairs said all things need planning and strategy and not emotions.

He warned that implementing such proposals would be a great blander, suicidal and would affect the country’s foreign reserves and lead to loss of revenue.

He said the situation is easier to address than other challenges the government has handled like the COVID-19 pandemic and others, urging Ugandans in the meantime to be prudent in using the imported products or find alternatives where possible.