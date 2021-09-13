By Benjamin Jumbe



Ministries of health and local government are encouraged to increase disease surveillance due to expected upsurges of epidemics related to dry conditions.

This comes as weather experts in their seasonal forecast for September to December indicate that most parts of Northern, Eastern and MidWestern are expected to experience moderately enhanced rainfall while the rest of the country is expected to receive occasional rainfall during the forecast period.

In their advisory to the public the experts in the National Emergency Coordination and Operations Centre under the ministry of disaster preparedness and management say regular surveillance of diseases, stock of relevant drugs and supplies is encouraged as a contingency measure against any expected disease outbreaks.

They encourage clearing bushes, opening of drainages, purchase of mosquito nets, fumigating in and around homesteads as a precautionary control measure against Malaria.

Meanwhile the experts are further encouraging Water harvesting for home consumption, and ground water harvesting into gardens, dams and valley tanks for livestock and sustaining crop production due to expected water scarcity.