With just hours before government implements the compulsory wearing of face masks by Ugandans, experts have advised on their correct usage.

While easing the lockdown on May 4th, President Museveni announced compulsory wearing of masks by all those who will be going to public places.

May 19th has since been gazatted as the day to enforce this directive.

Prof Henry kajumbula, a microbiologist from Makerere University says a mask should all the time cover the mouth and nose and if it is to be adjusted, remove it fully and never place it on the chin or forehead.

He adds that the front part of the mask and the inside should never touched with dirty hands as he explains.

“If you touch the inside of the mask, you will contaminate it which in turn contaminate the mucus membrane of your mouth and nose. Before you touch the mask, disinfect or wash your hands, basically ensure hand hygiene,” says Prof Kajumbula.

The compulsory wearing of masks is contained in a statutory instrument supplement number 18 dated May 8, which is an amendment of the instrument number 64 of 2020.