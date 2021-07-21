By Benson Tumusiime More by this Author

Authorities at State House have released the results that were obtained from the samples taken from the alleged fake Covid-19 vaccine.

More than 800 people and undisclosed number of clients from several companies in Kampala Metropolitan area received fake Covid-19 jabs.

Dr Warren Naamara, the director of State House Health Monitoring Unit, told Daily Monitor that the suspects, including a doctor, who is currently on the run, duped several people and companies and injected them with fake vaccines between May 15 and June 17.

