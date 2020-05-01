Health experts have revealed that the rapid diagnostic kits play a crucial role especially in tracing contacts of COVID-19 and reduction in the number of imported cases.

Dr Henry Mwebesa, the Director-General of Health Services says rapid diagnostic kits will help detect infected travellers in a short time before they cross into another country, thus minimizing imported cases.

Dr Mwebesa, however, adds that the rapid diagnostic test kits are not yet here, although various scientists including those at Makerere University have promised to produce them soon.

According to Makerere University, the Rapid Diagnostic test kits will be ready in June, a move that is expected to reduce the test duration from between 4-6 hours to between 10-15 minutes.