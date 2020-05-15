As the government moves to enforce the directive on compulsory wearing of masks on Tuesday next week, experts have weighed in on who should or should not wear a mask.

Dr Henry Kajumbula, a microbiologist at Makerere University has advised that children below six years can be excused from wearing face masks.

He says children below this age may not be able to appropriately handle the masks in the recommended manner.

He adds that for children below two years, a mask will block their ability to breath and the same applies to people with respiratory diseases like asthma.

Only those above 6 years are recommended to put on masks.