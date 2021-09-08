By Ritah Kemigisa

The International Conference on Great Lakes Region has embarked on a peace and security campaign that aims at grooming future regional leaders.

The head of the regional peace and security department at the ministry of foreign affairs Ambassador Margaret Kedish says the campaign has fully been endorsed by the council of the heads of state.

She expresses optimism that the unending wave of instability in the region can be addressed if the youth who are future leaders are groomed with the fundamental of peace so that they can shun the same when they grow up.

Meanwhile, Duncan Mugume, an expert on the Peace Education project underscores the need to integrate peace education into the national curriculum.

The two were speaking at a training for teachers held in Kampala so that they can champion Peace Education in the country.