Experts have underscored the need for the government to put in place clear policies that allow communities to use wood/timber materials to construct houses.

Mr. Mathias Schauer, the Germany Ambassador to Uganda says this will reduce the increasing demand for housing units in Uganda which stands at 2.4 million units.

He says if communities are encouraged to use timber to replace concrete for construction, it will be a great economic opportunity for the country to generate revenue and also fight climate hazards, noting that people will be encouraged to plant more trees.

He says 40% of the carbon emissions being experienced globally come from the construction sector.

The Ambassador made the remarks while officiating at the launch of the Timber Innovation Centre, a project being promoted by Fair-Ventures Worldwide in Uganda, a non-profit organisation.

In Uganda, a small percentage of the population prefers using timber for the construction of public, commercial, industrial, and office structures. The country has a housing shortage of about 2.4 million units

Patience Namara, the Country Director at Fair–Ventures Worldwide says the community should be sensitized to adopt the timber model in construction.

“Timber as a byproduct of the trees should not only be seen as timber for furniture or the basic stuff we know, but it can be engineered and used for bigger things,”Naamara said.