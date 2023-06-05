Economists and educationists are calling for reforms in the way the student loan scheme is managed.

The recent Auditor General’s report exposed the gross mismanagement of the Higher Education Students Financing Scheme and exposed the problem of regional imbalances.

Parliament has since discussed that the scheme favours mostly science students, side-lining those in humanities.

The STiR Uganda Country Director, Modern Musiimenta says this is unfair because the rich who are in better schools are the ones who are benefitting instead of those from vulnerable communities.

He says the scheme should be realigned in order to fill the gaps of equity in access to education services.

Stephen Mukitale, an economist and Former Buliisa County MP underscores the need for regional governments where all children benefit from the regional-based system.