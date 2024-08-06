ICT experts have called on the government to implement programs focused on digital skills training to address the knowledge gap.

Philip Ayazika, the Director of Programs at Policy emphasized the importance of equipping teachers with the necessary digital skills to effectively deliver the new curriculum. He advocated for nationwide internet connectivity as a crucial step in this process.

Addressing stakeholders at the Uganda Internet Governance Forum, Ayazika highlighted the transformative power of the internet on various aspects of life, including business transactions.

“A lot of progress has been made by the government in terms of connecting many communities to the national grid in terms of internet and electricity but we still see a lot of communities that are not yet connected. It is still important that the government invests more money when it comes to internet infrastructure because the government has said that internet in the future,” Mr Ayazika said.

He expressed confidence that the internet will similarly revolutionize the education sector.