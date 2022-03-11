By PROSSY POUND KISAKYE

A team of medical consultants have asked Parliament to ensure there is a provision in the Public Health Amendment Bill 2021 that will require the Government to compensate medical workers who die or get infected in line of duty.

The proposal was made by John Mugisa, the Secretary Eastern, Central and Southern Africa Region group of consultants while appearing before Parliament’s Health Committee to present their views on the Public Health Amendment Bill 2021.

Figures from the ministry of health show that at least 37 doctors succumbed to covid19 last year.

Mugisa has also proposed that punitive measures for persons who have not been vaccinated, are reconsidered.

Part of the bill proposes that a person who fails or neglects to get vaccinated commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding two hundred currency points or to imprisonment not exceeding six months or both.