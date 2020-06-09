By Shamim Nateebwa

As children stay home, potentially for the rest of the academic year, public health experts have urged policy makers to introduce new measures that promote healthy eating and exercise during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing health journalists in a video conference, Dr Andrew Rundle, an Associate Professor of Epidemiology at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health, has said that with closure of schools, many children in the world are faced with risk factors for weight gain associated with the inactivity associated with the long stay at home.

Dr Rundle notes that while much has been written about poor diet and lack of physical activity in schools, little focus has been put on the fact that children experience unhealthy weight gain primarily when they are out of school.