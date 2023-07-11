A section of Local Council chairpersons is asking the government to immediately provide guidance on how they can continue to serve the people.

This follows the expiry of the term of office for LC I and II chairpersons who were elected on July 10, 2018.

The Electoral Commission requested for over Shs90 billion to carry out these elections this month but the finance ministry provided only Shs36 billion which it said was enough for the exercise.

Expiry of their tenure means they stop official work immediately but the LC I chairperson for Mulago One Parish in Kampala, Richard Ochan says that while they are aware of the legal implications, they are left with no option but to continue serving the community. He says it is difficult to turn away a resident who is seeking help from his office.

In Fort Portal town, Wilsom Katabarwa Friday, the chairperson of Katumba LC I, Kjanju ward central ward, shares the same sentiments, saying until the elections are conducted, they cannot leave a vacuum.

He has promised to continue handling cases brought to his attention, like one that he is yet to conclude at the Kabarole Central Police Station.

However, Maria Mwesigye of Tufnell Village, Mulago 1 Parish is happy to leave the office she has held since 1996. She says her biggest frustration has been with the huge workload compared to the remuneration.

Mwesigye laments over the paltry monthly stipend of Shs10,000 that is only paid after every 12 months.

She says although she still has a pending case regarding sewerage lodged before Kawempe Division, she is happy to hand the mantle to someone else.