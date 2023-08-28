The Culture and Creative Industries in Uganda are increasingly attracting the attention of various stakeholders, the latest being Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), which seeks to make artistes across the multidisciplinary spectrum to familiarize themselves with proper business practices and fulfill their obligation to pay taxes from their earnings.

Ritah Kemigisa hosts Victoria Sekitoleko, the chairperson of Uganda Agribusiness Alliance, economist John Walugembe, and Victoria University Vice Chancellor, Dr. Lawrence Muganga on the VPN show to explore the potential of creatives.

Listen to the show below;