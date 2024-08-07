By Catherine Ageno

The Kob appears on the coat of arms of Uganda, supporting the shield, along with the national bird- a grey crowned crane, representing the country’s abundant wildlife.

The Ugandan Kob is not protected and is abundant throughout its range.

This range is, however, shrinking, which is why the Uganda Wildlife Authority is taking measures to ensure a conducive environment for its safe breeding.

Figures from the Wildlife Census of 2018 indicated that the entire Queen Elizabeth National Park ecosystem had 90,000 Kobs at the time.

In the following interview, we explore some interesting facts about the Uganda Kob, with focus on breeding.