By Benjamin Jumbe

The Uganda Export Promotions Board is set to start conducting training for all its technical staff in the Kiswahili language.

This has been revealed by the board’s Executive Director Dr. Elly Twineyo following a decision by the cabinet last week to adopt Kiswahili as an official language of the community.

Cabinet approved the implementation of the 21st EAC summit directive in Uganda to adopt Kiswahili as an official language of the community and called for its teaching in primary and secondary schools across the country.

Cabinet also recommended the initiation of lessons for its members, members of parliament, and Journalists in Kiswahili.

Speaking to KFM, Twineyo said given their mandate of marketing the country’s exports, learning Kiswahili will be an added advantage as the country explores new opportunities in DRC.