By Benjamin Jumbe

The Uganda Export Promotions Board continues to engage the country’s exporters amid the growing uncertainty during the Coronavirus lockdown.

Following government interventions to check the spread of the virus, a number of businesses in different sectors have been disrupted and the exports sector is no exception.

Several exporters conducting trade within the region are facing challenges in exportation of products due to the restrictions in movement of passenger vehicles like buses.

The board’s executive director, Elly Twineyo however asks exporters not to lose hope but appreciate the specific challenges as they await government’s support to the affected players.