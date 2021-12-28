By Benjamin Jumbe

The Uganda Export Promotions Board has welcomed the move by Uganda and Kenyan authorities to iron out sticking trade differences.

This comes after Kenyan authorities agreed to lift the ban on Uganda’s poultry and poultry products following trade talks between the agriculture ministers of both countries in Nairobi.

Speaking to KFM, the Board’s executive director Dr Elly Twineyo says this is a welcome move and serves to promote trade within the East African Community member states.

The delegations also agreed to remove levies which had been maintained by both countries in contravention of the EAC customs.