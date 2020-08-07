Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) will today begin face mask distribution in all its five divisions.

The authority’s acting spokesperson, Daniel NuweAbine, says the exercise will take three days and over 2000 masks will be distributed.

As was the case with relief food, he says the masks will be delivered door to door by KCCA officials assisted by local leaders.

Meanwhile NuweAbine says the authority received the masks several weeks ago but could not start the distribution due absence of funds to facilitate the process.

For the past two months, the government has managed to deliver 13,859,186 masks in 33 districts across the country.

The target was to distribute 33 million masks within two weeks as part of the government strategy to contain the spread of Covid-19, but there have been delays.

Dr Jimmy Opigo, the officers-in-charge of distribution of masks at the ministry of health, attributes the delay to limited production capacity of suppliers.