By Joseph Omollo

Medical workers in Tororo district general hospital have resorted to re-cycling facemasks to keep them on duty after the hospital authorities reported a mask stock-out.

The hospital senior administrator, Walter Uryek-Wun says the delays in delivery of masks from the National Medical Stores has exposed the frontline medical workers to possible infection of coronavirus.

The hospital administrator says they have been using face masks donated by some of the well-wishers but they have run out of stock.

He adds that the hospital administration would prefer sourcing the face masks locally from the open market but they are not sure of their quality and the cost is prohibitive.

Uryek-Wun says the cheapest mask goes for about Shs4,000 and the recommended N95 goes for Shs10,000 which he says is expensive hence frustrating their efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

He says protecting health care workers from the virus is essential to managing the epidemic and so it must be given priority.