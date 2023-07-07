The donor community has asked the government to partner with faith-based institutions in its efforts to eliminate corruption.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) head of Mission in Uganda, Mr. Richard Nelson, says it baffles him that Uganda has a lot of churches across the country, which portrays a high degree of spirituality but corruption has continued to plague the country.

He says corruption is a global problem, and over 1.2 trillion US dollars is lost every year in developing countries due to corruption, and in Uganda, 2.5 billion US dollars is lost every year, to corruption-related cases.

Nelson was addressing government officials and civil society organizations at the 4th Donor Round Table forum organized by TPO –Uganda, an organization funded by USAID and committed to empowering communities affected by armed conflict and other natural and man-made disasters to meet their protection needs and to improve their livelihoods