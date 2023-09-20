By Sylvia Katushabe

The National Association for the Deaf has said there is an influx of fake sign language interpreters in the

market.

Mr Robert Nkwangu, the executive director of the association, yesterday said fake sign language interpreters

are minting money from unsuspecting people.

He was speaking during a press briefing at the Uganda Media Centre yesterday about the international week for the deaf. The week’s activities will run from September 17-23 under theme: “Celebrating 50 years of the struggle for the Deaf people’s Human Rights: A Uganda where Deaf people everywhere can sign anywhere”.

He said: “We have fake sign language interpreters and also people who are masquerading to be teaching sign language. We need the government to intervene by issuing guidelines for the sign language profession.”

More details in today’s copy of the Daily Monitor