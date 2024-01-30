Families of 18 missing National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters stormed the High Court Civil Division on Tuesday, seeking judicial orders against the Attorney General, Mr Kiryowa Kiwanuka. They accuse him of failing to account for their relatives’ whereabouts.

The group comprises wives searching for their husbands, children yearning for their parents, and mothers desperate to know the fate of their children. Among the missing NUP supporters are Kibalama John Bosco, Damulira John, Wangolo Shaific, and Lukwago Martin.

Others are; Nalumoso Vincent , Denis Zzimula , Muhammad Kanata , Goerge Kasumba , Moses Mbabazi, Yuda Ssempijja , Arafat Mugumya and Peter Kirya.

“He mysteriously disappeared on June 3, 2019,” Nabukeera Monica Catherine, wife of Kibalama and a former BAT-Uganda accountant, states in her affidavit. “Despite filing missing person reports and exhaustive searches, we haven’t found him.”

The families argue that the continued incommunicado detention of their loved ones by security agents is unlawful, unconstitutional, and violates their fundamental human rights. They seek declarations confirming this and orders for compensation for the breach of their Constitutional rights.

Their tireless efforts to seek answers from the Human Rights Commission, police, and Parliament have proved futile. Now, they turn to the courts for justice and hope to reunite with their missing loved ones.