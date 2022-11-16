By Babra Nalweyiso

The family accused of exhuming the body of a person who succumbed to the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) has asked the Minister of Health Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng to clear their tainted name.

It alleged that 10 people from the same family in Kassanda district succumbed to the deadly disease after exhuming the body of their relative to perform religious rituals.

While meeting the Ebola task force team in Kassanda today, Aceng and her team were informed by a one Mubarak Kawuki, a member of the said family that the claims are baseless.

He explained that it is indeed true that his family members contracted Ebola, adding that no dead body was exhumed. Kawuki says the family has since been discriminated against by doctors in the mentioned district.

Ebola has so far claimed 55 lives across the country in 9 districts.