Family of a teenager who allegedly died of multiple organ failure after a Covid jab was administered while at school is seeking compensation of more than Shs5 billion.
In her petition filed yesterday at the High Court in Mpigi District, Ms Tendo Nalwadda, sued the Attorney General (AG) jointly with the board of governors of St Martin Secondary School, Jjanya in Mpigi.
Ms Nalwadda, who was the mother to the late Jonathan Luyinda, is seeking special damages of Shs20 million, hospital and medical bills at Rubaga Nsambya and Kiruddu amounting to Shs15 million, burial expenses of Shs5m and general damages of Shs5b for negligence and unlawful vaccination leading to death.
