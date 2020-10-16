

By Benjamin Jumbe

The World Food Organisation (FAO) has underscored the need for joint effort and actions from everyone to end hunger.

This comes as countries around the world commemorate the World Food Day held every 16th October.

Director-General of FAO Dr QU Dongyu in his Day’s message, coinciding with the Organisation’s 75th anniversary says before COVID-19 hit, nearly 700 million people were undernourished.

He warns that the economic disruption linked to the pandemic may add another 130 million or so to this figure underscoring the need for smart, systemic action to get the food to those who need it and improve it for those who have it.

The theme for this year’s World Food Day is “Grow. Nourish. Sustain. Together. Our Actions are our Future”.