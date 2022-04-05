The former Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga says that she had a good working relationship with the late Rt Hon Oulanyah for the 10years they worked together.

“We had a good working relationship with the late Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah. It was in 2019 when I realized the Rt. Hon. Jacob Oulanyah wasn’t well,” she said.

Kadaga says she realized that Oulanyah was not well in 2019.

“It was in 2019 that I also realized that Hon Jacob was not well. It happened by accident and I was looking for him because we were approaching Christmas recess and there were some items I was looking for on the order paper,” she said.

Kadaga adds that she will not be able to attend the other functions because of other obligations.

“I want to say farewell to my friend, colleague, and partner,” Kadaga said.

The body of the late speaker of the 11th parliament Jacob Oulanyah will today lie in state at parliament.

Kadaga eulogises speaker Oulanyah