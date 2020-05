A farmer in Agago district has excavated two AK 47 guns that security officials believe were abandoned by LRA rebels during the insurgency.

According to the Aswa region police spokesperson Patrick Okema, 50-year-old Roselyn Moto, from Acandano village, Arum Subcounty in Agago district excavated the two guns with no ammunition while ploughing in her garden.

Okema says a report for the quite rusty guns was made this morning at Omot police station and inquiries into the matter are ongoing.