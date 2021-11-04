By Juliet Nalwooga

Police in Jinja District have detention a 45-year father from Busiya 2 zone, Buwenge town council for allegedly defiling his 14-year-old daughter.

James Mubi the Kiira region police spokesperson says the suspect currently detained at Buwenge Central Police Station is being charged with aggravated defilement.

Mubi says the suspect reportedly took advantage of his wife’s absentia from home on a fateful day.

The victim says, when she asked to go stay with her grandmother, her father became violent and threatened to kill her using a panga and a rope.

The victim is currently on Post- Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) and psychosocial support since she’s traumatized.