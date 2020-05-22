

By Mudangha Kolyanga

The police in Kibuku District is investigating a case of incest against a 40-year old father who is alleged to have defiled his biological daughter and impregnated her.

The District Police commander, Stephen Twinomugisha, says the man reportedly started defiling his daughter while at the age of 12.

The man allegedly took advantage of the absence of the child’s mother after the couple separated under unclear circumstances.

The woman was pregnant at the time of the divorce but the man later picked his daughter when she was 7 years.

The district probation officer, Moses Mwilugazu says the suspect threatened to kill the minor if she revealed the sexual assault to anyone.

Mwilugazu now says efforts are being made to have all the four [mother, father, daughter and the baby] for a DNA test to ascertain the child’s parents.

“They will be subjected for medical tests by getting their blood samples.This is being done,”he said.

It’s assumed that upon doing all these, the man [father] will be subjected for three counts, and among includes incest, rape and aggravated defilement.

In a related development, Police in Kibuku district have also arrested a 39-year-old man for allegedly defiling and infecting a 14 year-old with HIV/AIDS.