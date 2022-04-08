By Ritah Kemigisa

Nathan Okori, the father of the deceased former speaker of parliament Jacob Oulanyah has maintained an earlier claim he made saying his son was poisoned.

Speaking at the burial of Oulanyah at Ajuri primary school, Lalogi Sub County in Omoro district, Okori said Oulanyah told him about the poison incident adding that much as he was operated on, it was too late to save his life.

“I am not mourning in vain, I want to state clearly, Jacob was poisoned. He told me,” said Okori.

Okori went on to say that the poison had weakened Oulanyah adding that his admission abroad could not help.

He was operated on, doctors attempted to deal with the poison, the poison affected his health so badly, by the time he was flown out for treatment, he was not in position to recover, he was too weak,” added Okori.

He has quickly asked the people to receive what he has said in good faith.

Okori was speaking in Acholi and DPs president Nobert Mao was translating for the mourners.

Okori has meanwhile asked the government to take care of all the children Oulanyah left behind and for the speaker Anita Among to take care of him and also protect some of the properties of the deceased.

However a post mortem report presented by the health minister Ruth Aceng showed that Oulanyah who has been battling cancer since 2019 succumbed to multiple organ failure.