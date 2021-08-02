By Ruth Anderah

Court of Appeal has upheld a 47year and 9 months imprisonment sentence that was handed to a father for murdering his 2year old biological son.

Lasto Tomusange was convicted and sentenced on his own plea of guilty over ritually motivated killing by Mpigi High Court.

Tomusange was jointly charged with his brother Richard Bulega who was also convicted and sentenced to 37years and 8 months after a full trial.

However, being dissatisfied with the sentence they both appealed saying the sentence was harsh and excessive.

Now three justices led by Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera have ordered Tomusange to serve his 47year and 9 months imprisonment term but to start counting from March 17th 2015 the day when he was convicted.

Meanwhile Richard Bulega’s sentence has been reduced from 37years to 32years.

Its alleged that on August 23rd 2012, the convicts with malice aforethought unlawfully killed their son Angello Ssebugwawo.

The minor first disappeared and his body were recovered from Nsunjjumpolwe village, Kiringente sub-county in Mpigi district after three days.