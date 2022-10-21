Police in Luuka district are investigating circumstances under which a father who allegedly murdered his 7-year-old son was lynched by an angry mob on Thursday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Brian Wotala, 38, a resident of Budana A village Bukooma Sub-county in Luuka district.

Micheal Kasadha, the Busoga North region police spokesperson says Wotala allegedly assaulted his son for unknown reasons and he succumbed to injuries sustained from the beating.

On learning of the occurrence, a group of angry residents descended on Wotala, beating him to death from his mother’s house.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the juvenile had been living with the grandmother since Wotala divorced the child’s mother.

The bodies of the deceased have been taken to Kiyunga health center IV for a postmortem as inquiries continue.