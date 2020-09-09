Police in Soroti is investigating circumstances under which a father was lynched to death after he cut his with a panga.

ASP David Ongom the East Kyoga region police spokesperson says this is after the deceased, George Okiror 47 was involved in a fight with his son a one Isaac Opio who confronted him for assaulting his sister whom Okiror suspected to be having an affair with an elderly man.

Locals pounced on Okiror after he had cut his son who is currently admitted at Soroti Regional Referral Hospital, several times on the head and legs with a panga.

Okiror passed on at Soroti referral hospital where he was also rushed by police in a critical condition.

The incident happened yesterday (8th September) at Awasi Village, Alminit Parish, Kamuda Subcounty in Soroti town.

Meanwhile, ASP Ongom has warned locals in Soroti against mob action saying once apprehended, the culprits will charged with murder.