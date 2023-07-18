Political analysts have advised leaders of the formerly strongest opposition party, the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) to strategize and grow through the current impasse of internal wrangles.

The party chairman Mr. Wasswa Birigwa recently announced the suspension of party elections to allow the National Council to look into the emerging internal claims that included rumors that some leaders were holding illegal mobilisation campaigns against their colleagues.

Yesterday, party spokesperson Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda accused some FDC leaders including the party president Patrick Amuriat of allegedly receiving billions of shillings fraudulently from the ruling National Resistance Movement and that they were planning to hand over the party to President Museveni.

Now speaking to KFM, David Pulkol the Executive Director Africa Leadership Institute says the two-decade multi-party dispensation in Uganda is still a growing democracy in its early stages.

He appeals to FDC leaders to solve internal differences amicably and not let factions crop up at what he terms as the ‘teething’ stage of the party.

“They are going through teething challenges of young multiparty democracy where political parties should adopt more positive language and discuss the toxic communication. This means that the political parties should build their future and strength on principles,” Pulkol told KFM.