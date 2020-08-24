

The opposition forum for Democratic change has changed the mode of electing its presidential flag bearer for 2021 elections due to covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing journalists at the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi, the deputy spokesperson John Kigonyogo says that unlike previous elections where the party would convene a delegate’s conference to choose the flag bearer, this time, they are to conduct delegates meetings at sub-regions.

He says it’s at this level that candidates will meet the delegates and campaign before the latter vote.

He says that FDC demarcated 21 sub- regions hence the voting will take place in 21 days and a final meeting will be held at the party headquarters where MPs and NEC members will also vote and announce the best candidate to carry the party flag.

Two candidates including the party president Patrick Amuriat, and the party national chairman Waswa Birigwa, are competing for the party flag.