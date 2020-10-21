

By Damali Mukhaye and Ben Jumbe

The FDC party has submitted signatures to enable the nomination of their presidential flag bearer in the 2021 polls to the electoral commission.

While handing in the signatures, the party’s acting electoral commission Boniface Bamwenda said that they have collected more than the required signatures and are now waiting for the EC to clear them so that they can book a date for nomination of their candidate.

Meanwhile the Alliance for National Transformation has also submitted its signatures to the electoral commission today.

The ANT electoral commission chief Dan Mugarura says they have presented 15,000 signatures before the commission.

He added that they would announce date for nomination of their presidential candidate Gen Mugisha Muntu after verification of their signatures

Liz Kobugabe, the EC head of verifying signatures says the commission will not clear voters who have seconded more than two candidates, hence it is required that the party hands more than the required signatures.

The Presidential Elections Act requires aspiring candidates to collect 100 signatures from two-thirds of the total number of districts in the country as a precondition for their nomination.