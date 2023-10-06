The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) National Delegates Conference on Friday elected Mawokota South Member of Parliament, Mr Yusuf Nsibambi as the party chief whip, pending approval by parliament.

The party dismissed Kira Municipality MP, Mr Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, as their party Chief Whip in Parliament in August 2023.

The party Secretary General, Mr Nathan Nandala Mafabi has revealed that the party was on the verge of being de-registered if they had failed to hold National Executive Committee (NEC) elections by today.

“When I wrote to the Speaker of Parliament to appoint Honorable Yusuf Nsibambi as whip for FDC under the law, some members led by MP Mwijukye convinced the Speaker and said the appointment of Yusuf had not been done by the National Delegates Conference, so today I have got an opportunity to ask NEC to approve Hon Yusuf Nsibambi to represent FDC as the whip in parliament,” Nandala said on Friday.

The FDC Katonga faction had sought to block the polls through different legal battles that were since dismissed by High Court Judge Musa Ssekaana.

While delivering a mini status report of the party affairs at the ongoing delegates’ conference in Lugogo, Mafabi said failure to hold the elections would create a leadership crisis within the party.