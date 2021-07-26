By Damali Mukhaye

The opposition Forum for the Democratic Change party has asked the government to stop the exercise of giving each Member of Parliament the Shs 200 million for purchasing cars.

The government last week dished out Shs 200 million to the 529 MPs to buy cars, something that has since sparked anger among members of the public who argue that the timing is wrong.

Addressing journalists at their offices in Najanankumbi, the party spokesperson Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, who is also an MP for Kira Municipality said there is a need to abolish the policy of giving legislators money to buy cars because it is costly.

According to Ssemuju, the government should instead facilitate MPs with interest-free loans to buy vehicles and the money be deducted from their salaries.

Ssemujju, who is among the MPs who returned the money for cars to parliament during the 10th parliament, adds that the decision to take or return the money remains a personal matter.