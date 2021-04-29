By Damali Mukhaye

The opposition Forum for Democratic Change has asked its newly elected MPs to uphold the party values.

Speaking on day one of the induction retreat for the MPs-elect in Namugongo, the party president Patrick Amuriat warned them that being an opposition Member of Parliament was not an easy thing.

He says some opposition legislators have been bribed to pass laws that benefit just a few people at the expense of the entire population.

Amuriat added that FDC members have resisted such temptation over the years, asking the new MPs to borrow a leaf from their outgoing colleagues.

He also asked the FDC MPs to ensure that they legislate on issues that benefit their voters across the country and not mind about their small numbers in the house.

32 MPs join the 11th parliament that starts work next month on the FDC ticket.