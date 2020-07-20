The opposition Forum for Democratic Change has asked former Makerere University research fellow Drama stella Nyanzi to explain her motive.

This follow Nyanzi picking and returning the nomination forms for FDC and for people power at the same time.

Speaking to Kfm, the deputy chairperson of FDC Electoral commission Boniface Bamwenda says Nyanzi should explain her double standards before the party noting that the party had trusted her and gave her their forms.

He says that the party is still reviewing the nomination forms of various aspirants and will be able to forge a way forward after hearing from Nyanzi.