The opposition forum for democratic change has asked opposition parties to support their candidate in the forthcoming by-election for Busongola south constituency in Kasese District.

Addressing journalists at their offices in Najjanankumbi, the party deputy spokesperson,John Kigonyogo says that the party is today nominating Baguma Alozious Kigema as their flag bearer for the Busongola South constituency.

Kigonyogo says that Kasese being FDC’s stronghold, they call upon their sister political parties in the opposition to render their support behind FDC candidates following their recent working relationship asserting that they won’t disappoint.

He however called for a free and a fair election organized by the electoral commission given what transpired in the recent Soroti by-elections.

The seat for Busongola south fell vacant in June after court ordered for fresh elections after nullifying victory of Gideon Thembo.