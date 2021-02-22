By Damali Mukhaye

The opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has asked the Uganda Police Force to start working independently and desist from involving the UPDF in handling civilians.

Addressing journalists at their office in Najjanankumbi, the deputy party spokesperson John Kikonyogo said such joint operations have often resulted in shedding of the blood of innocent Ugandans.

He said they were also shocked to learn that UPDF was going to release the list of missing Ugandans to police, a job meant to be done by police.

He also cited the recent incident where journalists were battered indiscriminately by military police personnel saying they are not trained to handle civilians.

Kikonyogo has meanwhile asked lawyers to stop looking at foreigners for solutions to gross human rights violations in the country but work on issues affecting their country themselves.