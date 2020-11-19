The leadership of the opposition forum for democratic change has this morning called for an emergency meeting over the brutal arrest of there presidential candidate Patrick Amuriat.

Amuriat, who is today slated to be in Nwoya and Omuru districts awaits the communication from the headquarters offices in Najjanankumbi on what to do next.

Roland Mugume, the regional campaigns manager says they cannot go ahead with campaigns this morning until the leadership comes up with a decision.

Amuriat whose campaigns have been starting at 8 am usually is still at the hotel where he spent a night after his release.

FDC is also slated to address journalists before afternoon.