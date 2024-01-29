Following the release of the 2023 Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) results by the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB), the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has appealed to the Ministry of Education to integrate skilling into the primary school curriculum.

The call comes in response to the concerning number of pupils who failed the exams.

Speaking at the party’s headquarters in Najjanankumbi on Monday, FDC spokesperson John Kikonyogo expressed worry about the high number of ungraded pupils, questioning what their future holds.

“They will have capacity if they are skilled to do something so that we don’t lose them because where are you going to put these 88,000 pupils now? So we must do something as Ugandans to skill these people. I think we should start an authority,” Kikonyogo told journalists on Monday.

He urged the government to investigate the reasons behind the increasing number of candidates who miss their final exams altogether.