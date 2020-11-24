By Damali Mukhaye

Two FDC supporters have died on spot after a campaign vehicle they were travelling in fell in a valley in Panyimor, in Packwach district.

According to our reporter, the driver of the vehicle failed to negotiate a sharp corner and rammed into a valley.

15 other supporters have been seriously injured and have been rushed to Nebbi district for further treatment.

The FDC flag bearer Patrick Amuriat who was trailing behind the car involved in the accident is safe.

Amuriat has now suspended his scheduled campaign rally in Pakwach district.