By Prossy Kisakye

The opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has urged the East African Community (EAC) member states to work out a holistic plan for the Democratic Republic Congo considering all its current security and political challenges before signing the final ascension treaty.

This after DRC joined the EAC last month after decades of failed attempts.

Addressing the media at the party’s head offices in Kampala, FDC president Patrick Amuriat has welcomed the DRC’s admission to the bloc saying its population of over 92 million, is an economic opportunity to boost Uganda’s balance of trade despite the burdens it brings along.

Amuriat noted that EAC should embark on peace in the region reconciling East Africans countries who are not on good terms with DRC citing Congo’s accusations that Rwanda is backing M23 rebels.