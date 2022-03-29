By Prossy Kisakye

The opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has challenged the opposition parliamentarians to continue working together in the struggle for change.

According to the deputy spokesperson of the party, John Kikonyogo, the gesture shown by the opposition in parliament to agree and front a joint candidate against the ruling party NRM on the position of the speaker is a good sign though they didn’t win.

The opposition fronted Bugiri Municipality MP Asuman Basalirwa, who garnered 66 votes against NRM’s Anita Amongi who won the speakership race while 82 voted for Okot Biteke as deputy speakership.

Kikonyogo says though some of the opposition MPs didn’t vote for the opposition candidates, the number of votes the two received symbolizes that there’s a mutual understanding between opposition political parties which can yield better results in the transition struggle.