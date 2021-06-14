By Damali Mukhaye

The opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has closed all its offices across the country due to a surge in covid-19 infections.

According to the ministry of health, the cumulative covid-19 infections currently stand at 61,977 with a total of 428 deaths.

Addressing journalists at their offices in Najjanankumbi, the deputy spokesperson, John Kikonyogo said given the current second wave of Covid-19, leaving these offices open would put their officials in danger.

He says that the party’s top officials have agreed to take this as a temporal measure to curb further spread of Covid-19.

Kigonyogo however faults the government for not doing enough to sensitize masses and equipping them with required data about the new variant which has left many in a panic mode.